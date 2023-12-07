Kenya to Foster Strong Bilateral Relations with Other Countries, Ruto Says 

President William Ruto said Thursday Kenya will foster strong bilateral relations with other nations to enhance the country’s development agenda.

Ruto said the government will capitalize on these relations to explore untapped opportunities and broaden trade and investment prospects.

“Bilateral relations are crucial as they facilitate cooperation on areas of mutual interest unlocking opportunities for economic, political, and social development,” he said.

He made the remarks at State House Nairobi where he received credentials from 11 ambassadors and high commissioners.

They were Ibra Hussain Khan (Pakistan), Mohammed bin Mutair Ammash Al-Shamlani Al-Enazi (Qatar), Bernard Yohana Kibesse (Tanzania), Nasra Salim Mohamed Al Hashmi (Oman), Jibril Ibrahim Abdulle (Somalia), Ali Gholampour (Iran) and Jenny Da Rin (Australia).

Others were non-resident ambassadors Barlybay Sadykov (Kazakhstan), Daniel Schear (Estonia), Ignacio de Cossio Perez de Mendoza (El Salvador), and Fidelia Graand-Galon (Suriname).

Ambassador Rin said Australia is keen on expanding its trade and investment ties with Kenya.

She said the Australian government will relocate its trade commissioner for Africa to Kenya, making Kenya Australia’s trading hub.

Ambassador Gholampour said Iran will identify new areas of partnership to enhance its bilateral ties with Kenya for mutual benefit.

“Iran is ready to offer its support to advance the development of Kenya,” he said.

Ambassador Schear said Estonia’s key areas of partnership with Kenya will be trade, blue economy and digital transformation.

“Estonia is the most digital country in the world and we are happy to share our experience with Kenya,” he said.

High Commissioner Khan said he is committed to playing his part in strengthening Kenya-Pakistan relations.

“I am looking forward to enhancing our collaboration and sharing our experiences,” he said.

Ambassador Al-Enazi noted that partnerships in key areas of cooperation will benefit both Kenya and Qatar.