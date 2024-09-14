Kenya, Germany sign labour mobility partnership agreement

Kenya and Germany signed the much-anticipated agreement on sharing of labour, talent and mobility.

The purpose of the comprehensive agreement is to provide a framework for cooperation and information exchange on labour mobility, apprenticeships, student training, labour market needs, employment, welfare of employees and readmission and return of workers.

The signing ceremony, which was held at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, was witnessed by President William Ruto and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi of Kenya and German Minister for Interior and Homeland Nancy Faeler signed the historic deal.

Kenya and Germany undertook to cooperate in promoting the fair mobility of skilled workers, students and apprentices, promoting temporary migration for reasons of vocational education and training and gainful employment, including exploring possibilities for seasonal work.

Other undertakings are promoting residence in Germany for gainful employment, including temporary residence for people seeking work, and collaborating in skills development and training,

The two governments also resolved to work together to ensure fair and ethical recruitment practices, provide labour market information and cooperate in providing consular services for skilled workers, students and apprentices.

They also committed to preventing and combating irregular migration, smuggling of people, forced labour, exploitation of labour, human trafficking as well as protecting victims, among others.

Additionally, the agreement will facilitate the placement of Kenyans in opportunities in Germany, alleviate German labour shortages, promote mobility of skilled workers, apprentices and students for training, vocational education and employment, including in temporary jobs.

In the agreement, Kenya and Germany also agreed to provide each other with mutual assistance in the application and interpretation of this deal. To this end, a Joint Implementation Committee, with representatives from the two countries, will be set up.

The committee shall convene at least once a year at the request of either of the two countries or when necessary.

The Joint Implementation Committee shall consist of representatives from the ministries responsible for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Labour, Immigration, Education and any other ministry or agency as may be necessary.

Addressing a media conference with Chancellor Sholz after the signing ceremony, President Ruto welcomed the agreement, saying it would create many job opportunities for Kenyans.

“The signing of the Comprehensive Labour Mobility Agreement will go a long way in providing job opportunities to Kenyans and also strengthen our relations with Germany,” he said.

The President urged Germany to take advantage of the best human capital Kenya has, saying it was among the best in the world.

“We have the best human resource capital which is young, energetic, creative, hardworking and innovative,” President Ruto said.

He told German investors to explore the many investment opportunities in Kenya.

On his part, Chancellor Scholz said the mutual trust between Kenya and Germany would be an opportunity to identify areas where the two countries “can make a difference together”.

He said the agreement will enable the two nations to exploit opportunities for the benefit of their citizens.

Earlier, President Ruto said Kenya is keen on new collaboration in digital innovation with German companies. He cited opportunities in the exchange of digital and research skills and knowledge generation.

“Together, we are keen on promoting good labour practices, skills and technology transfer, job creation and infrastructural support for digital jobs,” he said.

The President said Kenya has the best human resource, pointing out that it is talented, young, creative and hardworking. He urged Germany to take advantage of the situation to bridge its labour shortages.

President Ruto made the remarks when he witnessed the signing of an MoU with the German city of Hamburg and Kenya’s State Department of Diaspora Affairs in Berlin.

He explained that Kenya has become an important global player in the technology industry, adding that technological advances in Kenya are broadening “our reach and changing the way we connect with the global community”.

German Parliamentary Secretary Daniela Kluckert said it was evident that Kenya has emerged as a leading investment destination in Africa

“Growing demand for skilled workers in Germany requires collaboration with Kenya as part of our effort to address labour shortages in Germany,” she said.

Present former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.