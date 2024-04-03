Kenya, Ghana Sign Seven Agreements to Enhance Co-operation

Kenya and Ghana Wednesday signed seven agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

President William Ruto said the MoUs, including some signed by business associations from Kenya and Ghana, are aimed at facilitating trade and investment between the two nations.

The goal, he said, is to expand opportunities for business, the private sector and peoples of the two nations.

Other MoUs include cooperation in science and technology, tourism, education, governance and defence.

“During my discussions with President Nana Akufo-Addo, we have noted that these agreements are significant in the evolution of our diplomatic ties, which stand on warm and cordial, dynamic and impactful historic collaboration,” he said.

He made the remarks during a press conference at President Akufo-Addo’s office after the two leaders held talks during President Ruto’s State Visit to Ghana.

Ruto commended Ghana’s decision to remove visa requirements for all Africans by the end of the year, a move aimed at enhancing the continent’s integration.

“This commitment aligns with one of the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area to create a single market in the continent and to drive economic growth, job creation and poverty eradication,” he said.

Kenya, too, did away with visa requirements for visitors from all countries in January this year.

Ruto pointed out that the free movement of people has contributed to growth in trade, investment and tourism between Kenya and Ghana.

He said the two nations will use the opportunities provided by the Africa Continental Free Trade to further boost trade between Kenya and Ghana.

“President Akufo-Addo and I are encouraged that under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, our two countries have taken bold measures to explore these opportunities,” he said.

In October 2022, the President flagged off the inaugural shipment of Kenyan tea from Nairobi to Ghana.

“On 23rd September, 2023, Kenyan-made Chloride Exide batteries worth about KSh9.3 million landed in the Ghanaian Port of Tema, while Little Cab, a taxi-hailing service from Kenya, is now also operational in Ghana,” he added.

Ruto said the two nations are determined to collaborate in tackling internal conflicts, wars, terrorism and violent extremism, aiming to safeguard peace and stability and thus promote regional development.

“It has become clear in our discussions that we have to redouble our efforts to silence the guns in Africa as a vital condition for economic growth,” he said.

The President said through the unity of African leadership, the continent stands a better chance of effectively implementing its climate action agenda.

He said the first-ever Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi last September served as a platform for the African leadership to define a clear common position in the global climate action discourse in the run up to COP28 last December and beyond.

The two leaders also discussed institutional reforms at the African Union aimed at making the continental organization fit-for-purpose and for the effective implementation of Agenda 2063.

This includes the need to restructure the African Union organs, conclude the division of labour between the AU Commission Organs, Specialized Agencies and Regional Economic Communities, as well as the need to streamline the agenda of the Pan-African Parliament to cover strategic issues.

Akufo-Addo committed to support Kenya’s candidature for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission 2025-2028.

At the same time, Ruto assured Ghana of Kenya’s support for the candidature of Ms Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, for the position of Commonwealth Secretary-General for the period 2024-2029.