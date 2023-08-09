Kenya Kwanza and Azimio Launch Bipartisan Talks

Kenya Kwanza government and Azimio are set to embark on dialogue on Wednesday with the aim of resolving a deep-seated political dispute that has resulted in a series of violent protests linked to electoral reforms and escalating living costs.

This strife, characterized by sporadic deadly confrontations between protesters and law enforcement, has propelled calls for mediation to defuse the situation.

Raila Odinga, a prominent opposition leader, has spearheaded a series of protests spanning over 10 days since March.

These protests have been marred by violent clashes, and their central demand is an audit of the previous year’s election, which brought President William Ruto to power.

Official figures state that at least 20 individuals have lost their lives in these clashes, although human rights advocates assert that the true toll is considerably higher.

This turmoil has sparked both domestic and international concerns, prompting the call for dialogue to find a resolution.

The discussions, set to commence at 11:30 am, will be overseen by a joint committee consisting of ten members. However, there remains ambiguity surrounding the exact agenda and duration of these talks.

Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja coalition has conveyed its intention to address not only the rising cost of living but also issues related to electoral reforms.

Odinga’s fifth presidential bid was unsuccessful, with allegations of electoral fraud surfacing.

Yet, an earlier draft agenda did not encompass the economic crisis or the recently introduced tax hikes in July, causing consternation among Kenyans grappling with escalating prices of essential commodities like fuel and food.

Critics assert that President Ruto has not followed through on pledges made during the August 2022 election campaign, in which he positioned himself as a champion for the economically disadvantaged and promised improvements to their financial prospects.

Kimani Ichung’wah, the majority leader in the ruling party, has asserted that the economic crisis will not be a topic of discussion.

He emphasized that the president is already addressing these issues. Despite these differences, the opposition has expressed its readiness for dialogue, emphasizing the importance of national harmony over political paralysis.

Odinga had previously halted protests in April and May following an agreement with Ruto for dialogue through a similar process.

However, these talks faltered, leading to a resumption of protests. Odinga has maintained that he is not seeking a power-sharing arrangement with Ruto. He has also indicated that if opposition demands are not met within 30 days of the dialogue, alternative courses of action will be taken.

Kenya currently faces significant economic challenges, with inflation rates at 7.3% last month and mounting public debt that is increasingly burdensome due to the declining value of the Kenyan shilling against the US dollar. As the dialogue ensues, Kenya is poised to navigate these complex issues to restore stability and address the concerns of its citizens.

