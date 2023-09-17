Kenya Kwanza Leaders Demand Reduction In Soaring Fuel Prices

Leaders from the Kenya Kwanza including Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, have voiced their strong condemnation of the alarming surge in fuel prices.

Amidst mounting criticism from both the public and fellow leaders regarding the sharp rise in fuel costs, these prominent figures are now demanding immediate reductions.

Governor Wavinya Ndeti and Senator Boni Khalwale are joining a chorus of concerned voices, as they emphasize the urgent need to address the escalating fuel prices.

This price surge threatens to send shockwaves through various sectors of Kenya’s economy, with the potential to severely impact citizens’ livelihoods.

Governor Ndeti highlighted the direct consequences of rising fuel costs, noting that they lead to increased transportation expenses, subsequently driving up the prices of essential commodities, including food and consumer goods.

This places an additional burden on Kenyan households already grappling with financial challenges.

“How are we going to feed these children? We cannot keep quiet about that. Life is becoming a bit tough for everyone,” expressed Wavinya during a recent church event.

Fuel prices in Kenya reached an unprecedented high on Friday, crossing the 200 Kenyan Shilling mark for the first time in history.

This alarming development has raised widespread concerns, prompting citizens to question how they will cope with the escalating cost of living.

In Nairobi, a liter of Super Petrol now retails for Ksh211.64, Diesel at Ksh.201, and Kerosene at Ksh.202.13. Speaking in Kakamega on Saturday, Senator Khalwale called for decisive action, suggesting that Trade CS Moses Kuria, Energy CS Davis Chirchir, and certain economic advisors, including David Ndii, Mohammed Hassan, and Nancy Laibuni, should be removed from their positions.

Khalwale criticized these officials for their role in the recent fuel price hikes, which have reached record levels in Nairobi.

The senator, elected to represent the people, expects these cabinet secretaries and economic advisors to serve and protect Kenyan citizens from adverse economic conditions.

“I want to tell you that the people you have given jobs have put you in deep trouble. The minister for trade, energy, and your economic advisors must tell Kenyans what they mean… Sack these people so that the fuel prices come down,” urged Khalwale.

In response to criticism, Trade CS Kuria emphasized that the fuel price increase is a global issue, affecting not only Kenya.

“Global Crude Prices are on an upward trajectory. For planning purposes expect pump prices to go up by Ksh 10 every month till February,” Kuria shared on his social media account.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Energy committee, Energy CS Chirchir also underscored that the government has limited control over the fuel hike, attributing it to a global challenge.

“We are dealing with several governments and the suppliers of these products. We are likely to be going through even harder times. There is nothing much we can do about it. It is just unfortunate that we do not have our own products,” explained Chirchir to MPs.

