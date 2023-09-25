Kenya Launches Community Health Promoter Program To Enhance Healthcare Access

Kenyan President William Ruto has unveiled a program aimed at improving access to quality medical care for citizens.

The initiative involves providing kits to Community Health Promoters in the country, which will enable them to offer medical services directly to residents’ homes.

President Ruto emphasized that this innovative approach is a significant step toward achieving Universal Health Coverage in the country.

Over 100,000 health promoters across all 47 Kenyan counties will be part of this program and will be supervised by professional medical practitioners.

In his address, President Ruto highlighted the government’s commitment to providing stipends to these healthcare workers, emphasizing their crucial role in serving Kenyans. He urged them to approach their duties with dedication.

“Kenyans will now be served at their homes in the spirit of our transformative tact to serve the people,” he said.

The president presided over the flagging-off ceremony of 100,000 Community Health Promoter Kits at Uhuru Park in Nairobi County.

These health promoters will offer a defined package of preventive and promotive health services and will be responsible for serving approximately 100 households each.

To enhance their capabilities, they will be equipped with basic screening equipment for household health assessments and smartphones to facilitate the transmission of information, instructions, and advice.

President Ruto also revealed the government’s plan to employ an additional 20,000 healthcare workers, with the aim of achieving a ratio of 23 healthcare workers for every 10,000 people in the population.

Several prominent leaders, including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Council of Governors chairperson Anne Waiguru, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, and various governors, were present at the event.

Deputy President Gachagua emphasized that this intervention is part of the broader transformation efforts in Kenya, particularly at the grassroots level.

