Kenya Moore’s Financial Odyssey: Unveiling The Net Worth And Career Journey

Kenya Moore, the dynamic American reality television actress and model, has carved her niche in the entertainment industry, amassing a net worth of $800,000. Best recognized for her role on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Moore’s journey from beauty pageants to reality TV reflects her diverse talents and entrepreneurial ventures.

Kenya Moore Net Worth $800,000 Date of Birth January 24, 1971 Place of Birth Detroit Nationality American Profession Actor, Film Producer, Model, Author

Kenya Moore Net Worth

Kenya Moore net worth stands at a commendable $800,000, primarily propelled by her role on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Joining the cast in 2012, she became a focal point of the show’s drama and controversy, contributing to her enduring popularity among viewers.

Early Life

Born on January 24, 1971, in Detroit, Michigan, Moore’s early life was marked by challenges, including being raised by her father’s grandmother and aunt after her birth mother’s departure. Her journey into the spotlight commenced with modeling at age 15, eventually leading to triumphs like winning the 1993 Miss USA pageant and securing a top-six finish at Miss Universe.

Kenya Moore Career

Transitioning from beauty pageants, Moore ventured into acting with roles in movies such as “Waiting To Exhale” and “Deliver Us from Eva.” She graced television series like “The Steve Harvey Show,” showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Also Read: Kendrick Lamar’s Towering Net Worth And Trailblazing Career

Moore’s foray into the entertainment industry extended to music videos in the 1990s.

Producer, Director, and Entrepreneurial Ventures

Since 2007, Moore has been actively involved in producing and directing, establishing her company, Moore Vision Media, in 2008. Her production credits include films like “The Confidant” and “Trapped; Haitian Nights.” Additionally, Moore delved into entrepreneurship, launching a hair care product brand in 2014 and releasing a fitness DVD titled “Kenya Moore Booty Camp.”

The Real Housewives

Kenya Moore’s reality TV journey reached new heights when she joined “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2012, replacing Sheree Whitfield. Her on-screen persona often sparked drama and controversy, keeping audiences engaged. Beyond Atlanta, Moore participated in shows like MTV Cribs, Dancing with the Stars, and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Kenya Moore Husband

In June 2017, Moore married businessman Marc Daly, with whom she welcomed daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly in November 2018. However, their union faced challenges, leading to a split in early 2020. Moore’s openness about the difficulties, including discovering “sexting” messages, added a personal dimension to her reality TV narrative. The couple’s divorce was finalized in August 2021.

Moore Manor

Moore ventured into real estate, purchasing an unfinished home in Atlanta for $515,000 in November 2015. Named “Moore Manor,” the residence underwent extensive renovations to align with her vision. Recent revelations in 2023 indicate Moore’s plans for a move, signaling new chapters in her life.