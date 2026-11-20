Kenya aims to improve on its past outings at the 2027 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships in Florida, USA.

After trials at Kenyatta University grounds on Wednesday, Athletics Kenya Masters named 22 athletes—11 women and 11 men—for the event set for March 18–26 next year in Alachua, north-central Florida. Eight officials will travel with the team.

World champions Sylvia Chesebe, Eric Sikuku, Francis Bowen, Rosalin David, and Grace Kidake lead the squad for the 11th edition of the indoor championships, which returns to the United States for the second straight time.

Chesebe, who took W35 400m gold in Daegu, South Korea last September, won comfortably at KU in 55.68 to secure her spot.

M50 race walker and world record holder Eric Sikuku took a clear victory in the men’s 3000m in 13:48. Sikuku won two gold medals at the 2025 championships in Florida—in the 3000m indoor walk and the 10km road walk—and wants to lower his 3000m world record of 12:34.20.

Athletics Kenya Masters Secretary General and African Masters Athletics President Amb.Dr. Rose Tata Muya backed the team to perform well next year as Kenya builds toward hosting the 2032 World Masters Athletics Outdoor Championships in Nairobi.

“We managed the trials and everything was successful with great morale. We have selected a strong team that is composed of 11 women and 11 men to represent our country in Florida next year. I would like to thank the Ministry of Sports and Athletics Kenya for their unequivocal support. My message to successful athletes is that they go there (USA) and ensure that they represent our nation well in bringing the medals home as it has been our norm,” Tata said after the trials.

Selected Team

Athlete Event / Category

Women

Sylvia Chesebe 400m (W35)

Grace Kidake 400m (W40)

Carolyne Kola Shot put

Rebecca Kerubo Weight throw

Regina Mulatya Long jump

Florence Chepsoi 3000m (W40)

Peninah Arusei 3000m (W45)

Rosalin David 3000m (W55)

Millicent Ndoro 200m (W40)

Joyce Kirui 1500m (W50)

Sheila Mbaku 1500m (W55)

Men

Peter Mwangi Shot put (M40)

James Saina Javelin (M60)

Timothy Bitok Javelin (M38)

Christopher Anene 400m (M40)

Eric Sikuku Walk (M50)

David Koech 10,000m (M40)

Paul Kipkemboi 10,000m (M45)

Francis Bowen 10,000m (M50)

Richard Ogutu 60m (M35)

Leon Adongo 60m (M40)

Kimeli Tanui Discus (M65)