The Government plans to introduce legislation to regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in 2027 as concerns grow over misinformation, data breaches, job losses and the potential threat to indigenous languages.

The Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy has acknowledged that Kenya currently has no dedicated budget allocation for developing, regulating and implementing AI, raising questions about the country’s preparedness to manage the rapidly evolving technology.

In a statement presented to the National Assembly Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation on Friday, the Ministry disclosed that the 2026/2027 national budget does not provide specific funding for AI development and regulation.

The Ministry warned that the funding gap could affect the implementation of the Kenya National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025–2030. It said it would work with the National Treasury and development partners to mobilise resources.

The disclosure came as Members of Parliament questioned the country’s preparedness to address AI-related risks, particularly ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Principal Secretary John Tanui told the Committee that the Ministry intends to submit the Draft Kenya Artificial Intelligence and Other Emerging Technologies Policy to Cabinet by December 2026.

He said work on an AI Bill, in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney-General, is expected to begin in January 2027.

The proposed legislation will address accountability, transparency, discrimination in automated decision-making, human oversight and the protection of personal information.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, MPs warned that AI-generated images, videos and audio recordings could be used to mislead voters, intimidate politicians and damage reputations.

Committee member Mohamed Tubi told the lawmakers that politicians were already being targeted with fabricated images.

He warned that manipulated content circulating on social media could cause significant reputational damage before the affected individuals had an opportunity to respond.

The Committee, chaired by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie Waweru, challenged the Ministry to establish practical mechanisms for monitoring and addressing online abuses across the country.

The lawmakers called for monitoring systems covering all 47 counties and closer coordination among ICT agencies, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner and media organisations.

They also called for accessible reporting channels through which citizens can report online abuses.

Tanui warned that AI could be exploited to impersonate political leaders, spread misleading information and undermine public confidence in electoral processes.

He said the Government was working with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and law enforcement agencies to strengthen the detection and investigation of manipulated digital content.

The Ministry is also seeking cooperation with technology platforms to improve the reporting and removal of harmful content.

The potential impact of AI on indigenous languages also emerged as a concern during the parliamentary session.

Committee Chairperson John Kiarie questioned whether the dominance of English in AI development could accelerate the decline of traditional languages in Kenya and other African countries.

“What is the realistic possibility of the death of traditional languages and tongues in Kenya specifically, and in Africa, from your observation?” he asked.

The concern comes amid growing reliance on AI systems and digital platforms that predominantly use widely spoken international languages.

The Ministry also addressed concerns about the handling of personal information by foreign technology companies operating AI systems.

Officials maintained that companies processing personal information belonging to people in Kenya remain subject to the Data Protection Act, 2019.

The proposed regulatory framework will strengthen safeguards for sensitive biometric, financial and health information.

It will also require privacy protections to be incorporated into AI systems from the design stage.

The Government acknowledged additional risks involving children’s exposure to AI-generated sexual abuse material, cyberbullying, impersonation and online exploitation.