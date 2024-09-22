Kenya Power: Areas that will Experience Blackout Today Monday, 23rd September 2024

Planned power maintenance is scheduled for Monday, 23rd September 2024, affecting parts of Nairobi, Nyeri, and Murang’a counties. Areas such as Muthaiga in Nairobi, Ragati Tea Factory in Nyeri, and Mununga, Gacharage in Murang’a will experience power outages from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Specific locations and adjacent areas within these counties will be impacted during the maintenance period.
PLANNED POWER MAINTENANCE: MONDAY 23RD SEPTEMBER 2024
PARTS OF NAIROBI COUNTY
AREA: MUTHAIGA
DATE: Monday 23.09.2024
TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.
ICRAF, UN, Karura Ave, Muthaiga Rd, Karura Forest & adjacent customers.
PARTS OF NYERI COUNTY
AREA: RAGATI TEA FACTORY
DATE: Monday 23.09.2024
TIME: 8.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.
Giakaibei, Ndumanu, Ndumanu, Kanjuri High Sch, Kiunjugi TBC, Kariambi TBC, Gitima-Ini, Giagathege, Kinganga, Kiangengi, Kanjuri Mkt, Gatei TBC, Ragati T/Fact, Ragati Forest Station, Kagochi Mkt, Kianjiru-Ini TBC, Safaricom & Airtel Boosters, Gitunduti Mkt, Karatina University Main Campus Kagochi & adjacent customers.
PARTS OF MURANG’A COUNTY
AREA: MUNUNGA, GACHARAGE
DATE: Monday 23.09.2024
TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.
Munung'a, Gacharage T/Fact, Gacharage Mkt, Mukoma, Kinyona, Gikoe, Karinga, Kangari, Njiris, Mairi, Gatiani, Makomboki, Kanderendu, Githumu, Ndunyu Chege, Murathe, Gathinji, Rwegetha, Mariira, Ikumbi T/Fact, Ikumbi Mkt, Mariira, Kigumo Mkt, Karega, Muthithi Mkt, Karuri, Kirere, Ngonda, Marumi, Gatumbi & adjacent customers.