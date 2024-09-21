Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Kenya Power: Areas that will Experience Blackout Today Sunday, 22nd September 2024

    Oki Bin OkiBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    kenya power tokens: KPLC token account number?
    Kenya Power Tokens. [COURTESY]

    Planned power maintenance is scheduled for Sunday, 22nd September 2024, affecting parts of Nairobi, Nakuru, and Bungoma counties. In Nairobi, the maintenance will impact Road A, Enterprise Road, and surrounding areas from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. In Nakuru’s Industrial Area, power will be disrupted from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Webuye Town in Bungoma County will experience an outage from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

    KENYA POWER PLANNED MAINTENANCE: SUNDAY 22ND SEPTEMBER 2024

    PARTS OF NAIROBI COUNTY
    AREA: PART OF ROAD A, ENTERPRISE ROAD
    DATE: Sunday 22.09.2024
    TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.

    • Wood Products, Kobil Petroleum, Ng’ombe, Tiles & Carpets, MCI Products, Kuguru Close, EPCO Builders Ltd, Bhachu Industries, Road B, Megh Cushion, Kenya Hydraulics, Trans Africa Motors, Sonado, Fargo Courier, Ltd, Falcon Rd, Mukuru kwa Reuben Hosp, Hillocks Hotel, J K Foundation, Shell, EA Sea Food, Tuskys, Fine Industries, Creative Innovations, NGM, Fine Industries, ROTO Tanks, Techpak, Glacier Products, Alphine, CFG, Romageco Kenya, African Beekeepers, Techpak Industries, Kenwest Cables, Eat African Sea Food, Glacier Products Ltd, Britam Assessment Centre, Multi Tools, Wild Boots & adjacent customers.

    PARTS OF NAKURU COUNTY
    AREA: INDUSTRIAL AREA
    DATE: Sunday 22.09.2024
    TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 4.00 P.M.

    • Spin Nit, KAPI Limited, West End Total Petrol Stn, Shell-Mkarafuu, Shell Bangladesh, Brookside, BIDCO, Comply Nakuru, Zakayo Sawmill, Mombasa Millers, Kester Petrol Station, Pyrethrum, Super Bargain, Fertiplant, Mega Park, Reliable Concrete, Primematress, Kenya Seeds, Gilanis Godown, Tai Feeds, Chumamart, Safaricom Boosters-Industrial Area, Airtel Booster-Eveready & adjacent customers.

    PARTS OF BUNGOMA COUNTY
    AREA: WEBUYE TOWN
    DATE: Sunday 22.09.2024
    TIME: 9.00 A.M. — 3.00 P.M.

    • Webuye Town, Webuye Sub-County Hosp, Nabuyole Water Treatment Plant, Site & Service, Milo, Kakimayi, Khalumuli, Matulo, Sango, Pan African Chemical, Matete, Chebwayi, Mbande, Kuuywa, Nabwala, Mang’ana, Johari Maize Mill, Hongera Maize Mill, Lufwindiri, Nzoia Lurare, St. Paul’s Nzoia, Malaha, Kituni, Malaha Kingdom Hosp, Munyikana, SDA Malaha Junction, Malaha, Sipala, Furoyi, Mulachi, Mitukuyu, Magemo, Mikuva, Lugulu Water & adjacent customers
    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Ruto lands in Haiti to meet Kenyan police troops ahead of UN meeting

    Kenya Power: Areas that will Experience Blackout Today Sunday, 22nd September 2024

     