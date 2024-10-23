Close Menu
    Kenya Power Attributes Garissa Blackout To KETRACO Substation Fault

    Andrew Walyaula
    Kenya Power Attributes Garissa Blackout To KETRACO Substation Fault

    Kenya Power has linked the ongoing blackout in Garissa town to a fault at the KETRACO substation serving the area.

    The town has been without electricity since yesterday, affecting several neighborhoods, including Madogo, Bangale, KBC, Iffin, Bulla, Game, Bulla Mzuri, Tawakal, Bashal, Madika, Garissa University, and surrounding areas.

    “A dedicated team from KETRACO and Kenya Power is on-site working to resolve the issue,” said Kenya Power in a statement. Power restoration is expected later today.

    Meanwhile, Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in various parts of the country on Wednesday, 23rd, due to maintenance work at power stations.

    The affected areas will include parts of Nairobi County, Kakamega County, and Busia County. In Nairobi, areas such as Brookside Groove, Matundu Lane, School Lane, Clarence Hotel, and the surrounding customers in Muthaiga will experience a power outage from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Similarly, in Loresho, the University of Nairobi, Kaumoni, Loresho Primary and Secondary Schools, Shamba Café, and nearby customers will be impacted.

    In Kakamega County, the blackout will affect locations such as Shimanyiro, Otiende Estate, Joyland, Rosterman, Mukhonje, Enjinja, Eshishiru, Shibuli, Emasai Mission, Emaungu, and nearby areas.

    Busia County will also face power interruptions in Busia Town, including areas like Khetias, the DC’s Office, County Commissioners Office, KPLC Office, Kisii Estate, Burumba, and surrounding regions.

     

