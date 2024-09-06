Kenya Power Confirms Another Major Power Outage

Kenya Power has announced yet another major outage impacting large areas of the country.

The country experienced another major outage last week on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, the company did not disclose the cause of the outage but confirmed that the North Rift and Western regions were unaffected.

Kenya Power reassured the public that their engineers were actively working to restore power.

“We are experiencing a power outage affecting several parts of the country, except sections of North Rift and Western regions. We apologise for the inconvenience and kindly ask for your patience as our engineers work swiftly to restore service, the statement read in part.

“We will keep you updated on the progress and share more information on the restoration efforts as soon as possible.”