Kenya Power Announces Hitch Affecting Token Purchase via M-Pesa, USSD code

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has announced a system glitch due to a network breakdown of its service provider.

In a statement, the lighting company said the purchase of prepaid tokens through M-Pesa and USSD Code *977# had been affected.

Kenya Power directed its clients to purchase tokens through their banking halls, Airtel Money, and authorized banks.

“We are working with our service provider to restore the affected services as soon as possible. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” it said.

Kenya Power clients who attempted to purchase tokens via M-Pesa received a message that read: “Transaction failed, M-PESA cannot complete payment of Sh 2000.00 to KPLC PREPAID. The Organization’s system receiving the payment experienced some technical challenges, try again later.”

Also experiencing downtime was the e-citizen platform which ICT CS Eliud Owalo confirmed had been hacked.

“Yes, the eCitizen platform was hacked and we are addressing it. They tried jamming the system by making more than ordinary requests to the system. However, no data has been accessed or lost,” stated Owalo.

It is alleged that a group known as Sudan Anonymous is responsible for the attack that has also affected issuance of visas.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry on Thursday asked airlines to onboard travelers destined for Kenya.

It also announced that travelers will be issued visas upon arrival at all entry points.

