Kenya Power Temporarily Halt Token Prepaid Vending Systems For Essential Maintenance

Kenya Power issued a public announcement regarding a shutdown of its token prepaid vending systems to facilitate essential maintenance.

During this period, customers will experience a temporary disruption in their ability to purchase electricity tokens through the prepaid Paybill number and Airtel Money.

The maintenance operation is scheduled to commence on September 9, 2023, starting at 11:50 PM and will conclude on September 10, 2023, at 5:00 AM.

Also Read: Energy CS Chirchir Sends Home Five EPRA Board Members

“Our prepaid vending system will be temporarily unavailable due to essential maintenance from Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at 11:50 PM to Sunday, September 10th, 2023, at 5:00 AM,” reads the notice.

Kenya Power aims to conduct necessary maintenance tasks to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of its services.

The company acknowledged the inconvenience this temporary disruption may cause to its customers and has expressed its apologies for any challenges that may arise during this period.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...