Kenya Railways Addresses Reports of Students Sitting on SGR Floor

Kenya Railways has issued a response addressing social media claims suggesting that certain students were compelled to forfeit their seats and instead sit on the floor.

In a statement released on Monday, May 13, Kenya Railways acknowledged a surge in demand for passenger services following the government’s announcement regarding the reopening of schools.

“We wish to inform members of the public that following the announcement by the government on the reopening of primary and secondary schools, the Corporation has received an overwhelming demand for passenger services between Sunday, May 12 and Monday, May 13, including students wishing to travel back to school in time for reopening,” said the corporation.

Kenya Railways emphasized that it had already implemented measures to address the increased demand, including the addition of extra coaches in both economy and first class.

These adjustments were made to accommodate students who had previously made bookings prior to the postponement of school opening dates.

“However, the demand over the last two days has been overwhelming,” read the statement.

“We assure all our customers that the Corporation is doing everything possible to ensure that no passengers, including students, are left behind and that all students arrive safely at their various destinations.”

Kenya Railways announced on April 29 that it would extend the validity of Madaraka Express tickets purchased by parents for students returning to school.

The corporation clarified that this ticket extension would solely apply to students and their accompanying guardians.