Kenya Railways Halts Commuter Train Services Over Heavy Rains

Kenya Railways has temporarily stopped all commuter train services in response to the extensive rainfall sweeping across the nation.

According to a notice issued by the corporation, the deluge has severely impacted rail lines, rendering train operations impractical.

Kenya Railways attributed the decision to the paramount importance of safeguarding the safety of Kenyans.

“We wish to notify members of the public that commuter train services have been temporarily suspended due to the ongoing heavy rains that have affected the rail lines,” said Kenya Railways.

“We are compelled to take these precautionary measures because the safety of our customers is always of paramount importance to us.

“We will advise you once normal services resume. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

This comes in the wake of heavy rains in most parts of the country.

In Nairobi, overnight downpour has rendered major roads impassable with many unable to leave their homes.

Governor Johnson Sakaja has on his part stated that he has deployed teams to unclog the drainage system and had called on those residing in flood prone areas to vacate.