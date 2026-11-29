Kenya has recorded a 37 per cent decline in annual new HIV infections, from 22,154 cases in 2022 to an estimated 13,936 in 2025, as the country intensifies efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

The Ministry of Health said the progress reflects ongoing investments in HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care, although challenges remain in protecting children, adolescents and young people from new infections.

Speaking during the 2026 World AIDS Day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga said 91 per cent of the approximately 1.48 million people living with HIV in Kenya were receiving antiretroviral treatment.

He added that 87 per cent of people living with HIV had achieved viral suppression, highlighting progress in the country’s treatment programme.

Dr Oluga delivered the remarks on behalf of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, calling for sustained investment in HIV prevention, early diagnosis, treatment and care.

He particularly emphasised the need to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV by improving access to antenatal care, strengthening early infant diagnosis and expanding HIV services tailored to different age groups.

The PS also highlighted the vulnerabilities facing adolescents and young people, including adolescent pregnancies and gender-based violence, saying targeted interventions were necessary to protect them from new infections.

Dr Oluga said ongoing health sector reforms in primary healthcare, health financing and digital health would play an important role in sustaining the gains made in the HIV response.

He noted that integrating HIV services into primary healthcare networks and community health units would improve access to treatment and ensure continuity of care.

The PS also called for sustainable domestic financing to reduce dependence on external support for essential health programmes.

He encouraged Kenyans, including people living with HIV, to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA) and enrol eligible dependants to access healthcare benefits under the Taifa Care programme.

The government also highlighted Kenya’s participation in clinical research and pharmaceutical manufacturing initiatives aimed at expanding access to HIV prevention products.

Dr Oluga said the initiatives could improve access to prevention products, subject to successful clinical trials and regulatory approval.

He called on Parliament and County Assemblies to protect essential health budgets, urging county governments to prioritise investments in underserved populations.

Development partners were also encouraged to align their support with Kenya’s national health priorities and strengthen community-led interventions.

The PS further called for national cohesion, peace and tolerance, stressing the need to protect women, girls and young people from gender-based violence.

He said uninterrupted access to essential health services was critical to sustaining progress in the fight against HIV.

Dr Oluga also urged Kenyans to celebrate the festive season responsibly and remain committed to HIV prevention.

The 2026 World AIDS Day celebrations also featured the launch of the Kenya AIDS Response Progress Report 2026.

The report documents the country’s achievements between 2022 and 2025 and outlines priority areas for accelerating progress towards the 2030 target of ending AIDS as a public health threat.

This year’s World AIDS Day theme, “Protect, Prevent, Empower: Ending AIDS Among Children, Adolescents and Young People,” highlights the importance of targeted interventions to protect younger generations from HIV.

The government said sustained investment in prevention, treatment, community health services and domestic financing would be essential to maintaining the progress and closing remaining gaps in the national HIV response.