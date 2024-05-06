Kenya remains keen on fostering good relations with Somalia – Mudavadi

Kenya will continue fostering good relations with Somalia in all areas of mutual interest to advance the socio-economic development of the two countries.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the collaboration will be anchored on strong fraternal bonds that reinvigorate bilateral relations driven by goodwill and determination.

He said Kenya is keen on unlocking the full potential of cordial relations it enjoys with Somalia and all her neighbours in the region.

“We shall endeavor to continue enjoying warm and cordial relations deeply rooted in a shared history, a common socio-cultural heritage, a shared border and commercial ties,” said Mudavadi.

He spoke at the third session of the Kenya-Somalia Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) held in Nairobi.

“This is not only because we share a common border but also because we have a strong and enduring partnership that has stood firm since our two countries established diplomatic ties in the 1960s.” he added.

Mudavadi said governments that work together encourage their citizens to do the same in a bid to enhance and expand the scope and breadth of their relations.

In keeping with the common desire to forge close cooperation, he said the two countries established an elaborate mechanism in the form of the JCC to facilitate cooperation in many areas of mutual benefit.

For Kenya, he said the Joint Commission is one of the most robust bilateral cooperation arrangements moving into the future.

“Since the last JCC and several high-level engagements, I appreciate that both countries have made strides in implementing a number of resolutions. For Kenya we appreciate that mutually beneficial economic ties and investments flow between our two countries, and are the foundation for mutual benefit and integration.” he said.

“I wish to acknowledge with appreciation the resumption of Kenya Airways commercial flights on 14th February, 2024 and the Somali Civil Aviation Authority’s (SCAA) approval of KQ’s request for 2023/2024 winter season schedule of freighter flights commencing February 9, 2024,” added Mudavadi.

The third session of the Kenya-Somalia JCC, serves to not only intensify but also solidify the bilateral ties with intense discussions conducted by the dedication of all technical officials involved in order to address issues.

“I applaud all those who were involved to have set the parameters on the conduct and promotion of our bilateral relations. This is very important because the teams were able to finalize discussions on 3 bilateral instruments in the fields of political consultations, Education and Defence,” said Mudavadi.

“I am confident that the resolutions arising out of this session of the JCC will serve as motivation for the finalization and signing of the pending Draft Instruments, as well as an inspiration to further solidify bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries.” he added.

Mudavadi, also Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs congratulated Somalia for joining the East African Community having deposited her instruments of ratification of the Treaty of Accession on March 4, 2024 in Arusha, Tanzania.

He said this move will go a long way to help Somalia cement strong bilateral ties and become a key player on matters of trade and investment within the region and beyond.

“This demonstrates commitment to the promotion of good neighbourliness, economic development and stability, emphasizing the desire to address challenges through a collaborative approach in the region.

He said the stability of all countries within the region will help in addressing key socio-political and economic matters that will help in securing the future of the region and the continent at large.

“Kenya appreciates efforts made in enhancing cooperation in the fields of Security, capacity building in the field of health through training of health professionals and the training of police officers,” he said.