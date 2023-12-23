fbpx
    Kenya Revenue Authority Issues Warning Against Airport Scams

    Damaris Gatwiri
    The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has issued a public advisory cautioning against individuals posing as customs officials, particularly those interacting with travelers.

    The notice emphasized that travelers should only engage with uniformed customs officials within airport baggage halls to avoid potential scams.

    “Only speak to a uniformed customs officials within the baggage halls,” the notice read.

    The warning comes in the wake of public criticism directed at KRA regarding their handling of travelers at airports.

    In response, the tax authority asserts that its procedures adhere to legal standards when examining passengers’ luggage and conducting body searches.

    “Customs Officers are permitted by the law to examine passenger’s luggage and conduct body searches based on intelligence and profiled security information possessed by Customs officers. However, in the process of the body search, the officer will observe high standards of human dignity.”

    Also Read: KRA Intercepts Illicit Liquor Valued at Sh3.2 Million in Loitoktok

    KRA reiterates that certain goods, such as narcotic drugs, firearms, counterfeit currency, and shisha, are prohibited or restricted.

    Additionally, the tax authority emphasizes the mandatory declaration of foreign currency and monetary instruments exceeding 10,000 USD or its equivalent at Customs upon both arrival and departure.

    The notice further outlines that items intended for return to Kenya, categorized under temporary export, must be declared upon exit. This includes items such as cameras and filming accessories, sporting equipment, items exported for repair or alterations, and musical instruments.

     

