Kenya seeks UAE help in SGR extension to South Sudan

Kenya wants a new partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates to extend the Standard Gauge Railway to connect Kenya, Uganda, and South Sudan.

President William Ruto made the announcement on Tuesday, as he met with mSheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

“As part of the plan, we have agreed to conduct a feasibility study over the extension of the SGR due to its capacity to foster regional integration and promote trade,” Ruto said in a brief statement on X.

This will help open the country and region at large.

The revelation came after Ruto and his entourage, comprising Prime Cabinet Secretary and Diaspora and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi, Environment CS Aden Duale, and Salim Mvurya of Sports, held talks with the UAE Investment Minister Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi in Abu Dhabi.

“We also agreed on UAE’s investment in the Galana-Kulalu project and other agricultural initiatives aimed at strengthening our food security agenda,” Ruto added.

The Galana Kulalu Project is a $52,670,000 (Sh6.8 billion) project by the Kenyan government in partnership with the private sector aimed at providing food security.

The National Irrigation Authority is the implementing agency.

Ruto also revealed signing of the historic Kenya-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will deepen trade ties between the two nations by simplifying trade procedures, promoting industrialisation and stimulating investment.

It is expected to more than triple Kenya’s exports of meat products, fruits, vegetables, cut flowers, tea and coffee once implemented.

The CEPA will also provide the UAE with investment opportunities in the energy, water, agriculture, health, airports, logistics, and ICT sectors.

This aligns with the government’s policy of reducing borrowing while enhancing foreign direct investment and public-private partnerships.

Together with President Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, they witnessed the signing of the historic agreement in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.