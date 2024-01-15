Kenya, Tanzania to Resolve Air Travel Restrictions in Three Days

Kenya and Tanzania have resolved to settle the travel restrictions between the two East African countries.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said he was in talks with his Tanzanian counterpart, January Makamba, over the issue.

Mudavadi told Kenyans that the matter will be resolved within three days, adding that there was no cause for alarm.

“I have this evening spoken to H.E. @JMakamba

(MP), Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, with regard to the decision of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority to rescind the approvals for @KenyaAirways to operate passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam with effect from 22nd January 2024,” he wrote on X.

“We have jointly agreed that our respective Civil Aviation Authorities will work together to have the matter resolved amicably within the next three days. There should therefore be no cause for alarm.”

Makamba on his part said: “I spoke to my Kenyan colleague @MusaliaMudavadi. We agree that restrictions of air travel between our countries and from any of our country to a third country shouldn’t stand. With relevant authorities, we’ve resolved to settle this issue, per existing agreements, within 3 days.”

Tanzanian Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) had earlier announced a ban on Kenya Airways flights to Dar es Salaam with effect from January 22.

The authority explained that the move was in response to Kenya’s denial of cargo flights by Air Tanzania between Nairobi and Third Countries, contrary to Section 4 of Memorandum of Understanding on Air Services between Tanzania and Kenya signed on November 24, 2016.

“This decision is based on the principle of reciprocity, following the refusal by the Kenyan authorities to grant approval for ATCL’s cargo flights despite the clear provisions of the MoU,” read the statement in part.

Tanzania, however, emphasized its commitment to international aviation regulations and bilateral agreements.

“The United Republic of Tanzania shall always strive to adhere to the principles of Chicago Convention 1944 and Bilateral Air Services Agreement between States.”