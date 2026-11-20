The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs signed a Transaction Advisory Agreement with Rock Investment Bank to overhaul Kenya’s ageing diplomatic infrastructure through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

The move, announced on Thursday by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary (PS) Korir Sing’Oei, seeks to reduce the government’s reliance on rented premises and rehabilitate its extensive but deteriorating real estate portfolio abroad.

The pilot phase will cover six priority missions including Cairo, Lusaka, Harare, Bujumbura, Juba and Kinshasa.

The financial burden is significant. Despite owning more than 62 diplomatic properties worldwide, Kenya spends over Sh3 billion annually on rented accommodation for diplomats.

Many of the government-owned properties are located in prime, high-value areas of major global capitals but have fallen into disrepair due to years of underinvestment and limited maintenance funding.

A government document setting rental ceilings for residential houses across all 68 missions highlights the scale of the challenge, with Kenyan diplomats continuing to rely on costly rented accommodation that places a persistent burden on taxpayers.

A 2023 parliamentary report described some residences as “unfit for occupation”, forcing the government to incur additional costs on alternative housing.

“The PPP approach will help reduce this expenditure while improving the utilisation of public assets,” Sing’Oei said in an X post.

Under the PPP framework, private investors will inject capital to develop or renovate the properties, recover their investments over time, and subsequently transfer the assets back to the government.

The pilot programme focuses largely on East and Central Africa, including strategic locations such as Juba and Kinshasa, where Kenya is seeking to strengthen its regional economic influence.

However, the plan is not without challenges. PPP projects have previously faced criticism over opaque contracting processes and concerns about the transfer of financial risks to taxpayers.

In addition, the integration of private developers into diplomatic compounds is likely to raise questions around sovereignty, security and the management of sensitive government facilities.