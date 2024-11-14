Kenya To Export One Million Workers Abroad Annually, Says Labour CS Mutua

Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Alfred Mutua, has announced the government’s plan to send one million Kenyan workers abroad each year as part of a new labor export program.

Following a meeting with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday, Mutua shared the update, revealing that the government is in discussions with other countries to increase Kenya’s employment opportunities abroad.

“During our meeting, I briefed the Deputy President on the recruitment and sensitization program aiming for one million annual job placements through our labor export initiative,” Mutua announced in an online post.

The initiative also includes establishing ICT hubs in each of Kenya’s 290 constituencies, aimed at giving young people access to digital job opportunities that will enhance their economic potential and strengthen Kenya’s future workforce.

Mutua emphasized the government’s commitment to reducing youth unemployment through significant investments in Technical and Vocational Education, which will equip young Kenyans with essential skills and knowledge for both local and international markets.

He added that the Kenya Kwanza administration is actively negotiating more job opportunities abroad under its labor export program.

DP Kindiki echoed Mutua’s remarks, highlighting that the government is forming more bilateral labor agreements to secure positions for Kenyans in semi-skilled and professional fields globally.

“While trained youth are being deployed to support Kenya’s industrialization and manufacturing efforts, President William Ruto’s administration is expanding opportunities abroad through the labor export program,” Kindiki stated.