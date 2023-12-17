Kenya to Probe Utterances By Congolese Alliance After Envoy Recalled

Kenya has distanced itself from utterances made by a Congolese military alliance that includes rebels launched in Nairobi.

In a statement by Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi, the government says it is investigating the incident.

“Kenya strongly disassociates itself from any utterances or activities likely to injure the peace and security of the friendly Nation of DRC and has commenced investigations to determine the identities of the makers of the statement and the extent to which their utterances fall outside constitutionally protected speech,” said Mudavadi on Sunday.

“Kenya further affirms its non involvement in the internal affairs of DRC and commits to continue supporting the peace, security, and democratic consolidation of the country.”

DR Congo on Saturday recalled envoys to Kenya and Tanzania following the launch of the rebel alliance.

The envoy to Tanzania was recalled because Tanzania hosts the headquarters of the East African Community, which Congo also belongs to.

The Kenyan embassy head of mission had been summoned to the foreign ministry in Kinshasa.

On Friday, Congolese politicians and groups including the M23 rebels, who have seized territory in eastern Congo, and Corneille Nangaa, a former Congo election commission chief, launched the Congo River Alliance in Nairobi.

Speaking at the launch, Nangaa, who was sanctioned by the U.S. for corruption and obstructing the 2018 election, said the alliance would bring together various Congolese armed groups, militias, social and political organizations.

“I am looking for a lasting solution; all communities must live together in Congo,” Nangaa told Reuters on Saturday.

Bintou Keita, head of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo, said in a post on social media platform X that she was “extremely concerned by the creation of a new political-military platform.”