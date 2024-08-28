Kenya to Work with Huawei on Cloud Computing Security Training

Government officers were Wednesday urged to prioritize the security of records and data that could be accessed through the internet.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said adopting technology improved service delivery in government but came with its challenges.

Speaking while officially closing a Cloud Computing Security training for top government officers in collaboration with Huawei, Kenya, Dr Omollo said the adoption of cloud technology is no longer an option but a necessity for governments, businesses and organizations globally.

“With these advancements come heightened risks to data security, privacy, and integrity. Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated, and the need for robust cloud security measures have never been more critical.”

The collaboration, aimed at improving Kenya’s cloud computing security, builds on previous trainings on cybersecurity governance.

It is part of a long-term collaboration on, among others areas, training of government officers to improve their knowledge and skills as well as enhance implementation of international cybersecurity standards, according to Huawei Kenya’s Deputy CEO for Public Affairs, Steven Zhang.

The National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee (NC4) under the Ministry of Interior and National administration is coordinating the training in partnership with the tech firm.

The committee is a multi-agency outfit established by the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, which coordinates all cybersecurity matters, including timely detection, prevention, response,

investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes.

More than 200 officers have benefited from the training with the latest cohort graduating at ceremony presided over by Omollo.

Omollo said the training on information and cloud technologies was timely, as it equipped the trainees with knowledge and skills necessary to drive the Government’s digitalization and e-services agenda.

He noted the skills would also be useful in safeguarding the country’s digital landscape in line with the Computer and Cybercrime law.

The training also aligned with the Kenya’s National Cybersecurity Strategy, he added.

The PS said the government was keen to mitigate against cyber risks that come with technological advancement, including attacks that posed danger to critical infrastructure and sensitive data.

Omollo said any lapse in cybersecurity could cause disruptions in delivery of essential online services to wananchi and called for concerted efforts among State agencies in ensuring cyber stability.

The digital economy is a key pillar of the government’s transformation agenda, he said, noting that the government had automated more than 19,000 services on the e-Citizen platform.

Omollo said NC4 was well equipped to deal with any cyber risks that could undermine the country’s drive for enhanced efficiency and service delivery.

He explained that all government departments and agencies were expected to implement strong cybersecurity measures to protect data, secure communication networks, and defend sensitive information against cyber threats.

Cybersecurity was a critical component of national security and was important for economic growth, and driving innovation in the public and private sectors, said the PS.

“To the graduands, you are now part of a community of government experts empowered to take charge in building secure and resilient digital environments.”

He, however, urged them to continue updating their skills as technology was dynamic.

Zhang thanked Kenya for considering Huawei a trusted partner in the Digital Economy and Cyber Space.

He said the company would “always provide secure, trustworthy and high-quality products whilst improving the capabilities of our people and our partners, because cybersecurity is always evolving and we want to help build capacity in Kenya”.