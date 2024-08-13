Kenya, Uganda Strengthen Joint Tourism Promotion Efforts

After the success of two previous Kenya-Uganda tourism conferences in Mombasa and Diani, the third conference is scheduled for Kampala, Uganda in November 2024.

The first Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference was held on November 17, 2022, at Pride Inn Hotel in Mombasa, followed by a second conference on November 13-14, 2023, in Diani, Kwale County.

The upcoming event will be hosted at the Speke Resort and Convention Center in Munyonyo, Kampala, on November 20-21.

On Tuesday, the Ugandan government kicked off a campaign to attract at least 500 Kenyan tourism stakeholders and investors to this year’s event.

The campaign was launched by Uganda’s Consul General at the Kenyan Coast, Ambassador Paul Mukumbya, along with key tourism leaders from both countries in Mombasa.

During the launch, Ambassador Mukumbya highlighted Uganda’s dedication to enhancing tourism relations with Kenya.

“This year’s venue underscores how seriously we value the Kenyan market,” Mukumbya remarked, encouraging tourism stakeholders to register for the event.

He mentioned that the registration portal has already seen over 300 participants sign up, to reach 500 attendees soon.

The conference aims to build on the achievements of the previous events, which have significantly boosted cross-border tourism and trade between Kenya and Uganda.

“Historically, diplomats focused on political diplomacy, but now we prioritize economic and commercial diplomacy, which requires physical presence on the ground,” Mukumbya explained.

He emphasized the importance of the Kenyan market to Uganda, noting that Kenya is Uganda’s leading source of tourists, while Uganda ranks as Kenya’s second-largest source market.

In 2023, more than 490,000 Kenyans visited Uganda, while 201,620 Ugandans travelled to Kenya.

“There is potential to increase these numbers through collaboration,” Mukumbya said.

Dr Sam Ikwaye, Executive Director of the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC), emphasized the need for greater trust and cooperation among tourism stakeholders.

“Stakeholder confidence has grown, allowing Kenyan and Ugandan operators to effectively develop and exchange tourism packages,” Ikwaye said, adding that tourism often paves the way for other economic activities.

“We anticipate strong support from Kenyans, hoteliers, and county governments, with large delegations expected to attend the conference in Uganda this November to exchange knowledge and experiences. There is so much we can learn from each other,” Ikwaye added.

Gertrude Shuwe, Tourism County Executive Committee (CEC) member from Taita Taveta, showcased the unique attractions of Taita Taveta County and urged Ugandan tourists to discover the region’s hidden gems, including battlefield tourism sites and the Big Five in Tsavo National Park.

“We have much more to offer beyond the beaches,” Shuwe emphasized, highlighting the potential for cross-border tourism to drive economic growth and create jobs.

In addition to promoting tourism, the Uganda Consulate in Mombasa is organizing a trade and investment mission to Uganda early next year.

This initiative seeks to attract Kenyan entrepreneurs and manufacturers to explore business opportunities in Uganda, further strengthening the economic ties between the two nations.