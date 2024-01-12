Kenya Urges International Action to Halt Escalating Israel-Palestine Conflict

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Sing’oei Korir, has issued a press statement expressing deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Gaza and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In the wake of the October 7, 2023, terror attacks by Hamas and subsequent military operations by Israel, Kenya has actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to address the crisis.

— Korir Sing'Oei (@SingoeiAKorir) January 12, 2024

Kenya has consistently advocated for humanitarian ceasefires and the adherence to international humanitarian law in the conflict zone. The country reaffirms its support for the Palestinians’ quest for self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine. At the same time, Kenya recognizes and upholds Israel’s right to independence, security, and integrity.

President Ruto’s policy, as articulated during the Saudi-Africa Summit in November 2023, aligns with the United Nations’ call for a viable sovereign contiguous State of Palestine coexisting harmoniously with the State of Israel. This policy has guided Kenya’s diplomatic engagements, with a focus on pursuing a political and diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

Kenya’s involvement on the international stage includes active participation in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings, where it delivered a robust statement during the 10th Emergency Special Session on Illegal Israeli actions. Kenya voted in favor of the Jordanian resolution and cautioned against exploiting the grave situation in Gaza for short-term geostrategic advantage.

Despite not being a current member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), Kenya participated in the UNSC debate on Women, Peace, and Security, advocating for the inclusion of Palestinian women’s voices in conflict resolution efforts. Kenya has consistently supported humanitarian ceasefires through General Assembly resolutions and co-sponsored UN Security Council resolutions, emphasizing the urgent need to halt hostilities in Gaza.

Additionally, Kenya has actively engaged in the UN’s Special Political and Decolonization Committee, calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The country submitted proposals under International Peace and Security for the Pact of the Future during the 78th UN General Assembly, aiming to address the Israel-Palestinian Conflict.

On a bilateral level, Kenya has held discussions with key diplomatic missions in Nairobi, particularly those concurrently members of the Arab League and the Africa Union. Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs met with the Ambassadors of the League of Arab States, echoing President Ruto’s position and expressing support for a two-State solution to end the conflict.

Kenya emphasizes the critical need for the international community to mobilize political resolve to bring an immediate halt to the escalating Israel-Palestinian conflict. The country warns that failure to act urgently may lead to more catastrophic losses, jeopardizing any chance at a peaceful resolution.