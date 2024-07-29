Kenya Volleyball Women’s Team Beaten by Brazil 3-0 in Paris Olympics Opener

Kenya’s Malkia Strikers began their Paris 2024 Olympic campaign with a challenging defeat against Brazil, extending their winless streak. The match, held at the South Paris Arena, saw the two-time Olympic champions Brazil dominate Kenya with a score of 3-0, winning in straight sets: 25-14, 25-13, and 25-12.

Despite their enthusiasm and spirited performance, the Malkia Strikers struggled to cope with Brazil’s powerful serves and spikes. Seasoned players such as Edith Wisa, Veronica Adhiambo, Aggripina Kundu, Triza Atuka, and Pamela Odhiambo showed moments of resilience with strong defense and quick counters, but the gap in experience and execution was evident.

This encounter marked the eighth time Kenya and Brazil have faced off, with Brazil maintaining a dominant record. The Brazilian team has now won all 21 sets played against Kenya in their previous meetings across various competitive events, including the World Cup and World Championships.

Looking ahead, the Malkia Strikers face a tough road as they prepare for their next match against Poland on Wednesday, July 31. Poland, fresh off a 3-1 victory over Japan in their opener, poses another significant challenge. Kenya will aim to regroup and deliver a stronger performance in their second Pool B match