Kenya’s Faith Cherotich secured a bronze medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Winfred Mutile Yavi, born on December 31, 1999, in Kenya, won the gold medal for Bahrain, setting a new Olympic record.

Yavi, who hails from Ukia, Makueni County, has had a remarkable athletic career. She previously claimed gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, beating Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech, and finished fourth at both the 2019 and 2022 World Championships. At the 2018 Asian Games, Yavi won gold in the 3000m steeplechase and excelled in the 1500m and 5000m events at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships.

Yavi began representing Bahrain after transferring her allegiance from Kenya at fifteen, becoming eligible to compete for her adopted nation in August 2016. She made her international debut at the 2017 World Championships in Athletics, where she finished eighth in the steeplechase final with a personal best time of 9:22.67.

Career Highlights:

Gold Medal : 2024 Summer Olympics (3000m steeplechase)

: 2024 Summer Olympics (3000m steeplechase) Gold Medal : 2023 World Athletics Championships (3000m steeplechase)

: 2023 World Athletics Championships (3000m steeplechase) Gold Medal : 2019 Asian Athletics Championships (3000m steeplechase)

: 2019 Asian Athletics Championships (3000m steeplechase) Bronze Medal : 2018 World Under-20 Championships (3000m steeplechase)

: 2018 World Under-20 Championships (3000m steeplechase) Gold Medal : 2018 Asian Games (3000m steeplechase)

: 2018 Asian Games (3000m steeplechase) Bronze Medal : 2019 Asian Athletics Championships (1500m)

: 2019 Asian Athletics Championships (1500m) Gold Medal: 2019 Asian Athletics Championships (5000m)

Personal Bests: