Kenyan Arrested with 4 Kilos of Cocaine at Sir Lankan Airport

A controversial Kenyan car dealer was arrested with four kilograms of cocaine, estimated to be worth around Sh24 million at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, Sir Lanka.

The man who is said to be a car dealer had arrived from Ethiopia on Sunday, September 24 when he was intercepted.

We cannot name him for now for legal reasons.

Local officials and media said the suspect had travelled from Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa to Doha in Qatar and had then boarded a Qatar Airways flight bound for Sri Lanka.

The 26-year-old Kenyan was arrested at the arrival terminal by officials of the Sri Lanka Customs narcotics control unit.

He was found to be in possession of 180 capsules of cocaine, weighing four kilos, that were found concealed inside three metal cookie tins inside his hand luggage.

The suspect was handed over to officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the BIA along with the seized drugs for further investigations, local media said.

Despite this being his first visit to Sri Lanka, foreign intelligence had alerted the Customs Narcotics Control Division, leading to a targeted arrest.

The incident is part of an alarming trend involving Kenyan nationals caught in drug trafficking, particularly in Asian countries.

A further probe has been launched on the matter as the suspect remains in custody.

This is the latest string of incidents to happen in recent days putting officials at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on the spot. Kenyan officials said they are investigating the cases.

