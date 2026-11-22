The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested a South African professional golfer, Grobler Henlo, and a Kenyan chef, Faiza Abubakar, over the illegal shipment of drugs at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement on Sunday, the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said they were arrested in an attempt to smuggle 50.4 kilogrammes of Loud and a strong strain of cannabis into Nigeria.

Mr Babafemi said Mr Henlo, 37, was intercepted when he arrived in Lagos from South Africa on October 11 at the Terminal 2 arrival hall, while Ms Abubakar, 25, was arrested at the departure boarding gate at the same airport on October 15 as she attempted to board a South African Airways flight to return to Kenya.

“A search of the two travelling boxes in his possession revealed 46 parcels of Loud with a gross weight of 50.40kg,” the anti-narcotics agency said.

According to NDLEA, the boxes were with the South African; they bore the luggage tags of his fellow courier, while further findings led to the arrest of the Kenyan chef.

The anti-narcotics said the Kenyan chef had collected two other boxes bearing the South African tags from the conveyor belt and left the airport.

Mr Henlo travelled in business class while his accomplice (the Kenyan Chef) flew economy.

“The swap of luggage tags was a deliberate ploy by the syndicate to frustrate the identification of ownership, so that each courier could deny the boxes bearing his or her name if intercepted,” the agency said.

It added that during a preliminary interview, the golfer said he was recruited by a South African associate identified as Shanel, who linked him with other members of the syndicate he never met in person.

He told the NDLEA operatives that a driver picked him up from his home in South Africa, handed him four travelling boxes and took him to the airport, where he was instructed to meet the Kenyan lady and swap luggage tags with her. He claimed he was promised 5,000 South African rand upon successful delivery.

Further examination revealed that tracking devices had been installed on the travelling bag and his mobile phone.

According to him, the passport biodata page of Ms Abubakar was recovered from the golfer’s phone profile and placed on the agency’s watchlist, leading to her arrest in Kenya when she attempted to board a South African Airways flight back to Kenya.

The Kenyan chef told NDLEA operatives she was recruited by a man, adding that a friend in Kenya persuaded her to accept the offer of US$8,000 upon successful delivery of the consignment

She said she left Kenya for South Africa on October 4, stayed in a hotel for about a week, and met the golfer at the airport in South Africa on October 11, where he handed her two of the four boxes before they checked them in under their respective luggage tags.

The agency said she claimed that upon arrival in Lagos, she collected the two boxes bearing the golfer’s tags before a driver took her to a hotel in the Lekki area of Lagos.

According to the anti-narcotics agency, the two boxes bearing her name, which she abandoned at the airport, were recovered from her hand luggage, while both suspects identified each other during an identification parade.