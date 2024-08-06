Close Menu
    Kenyan Content Creators Can Now Monetize On Facebook

    Andrew Walyaula
    Kenyan content creators are now able to earn from Facebook.

    Meta announced on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, that two new monetization features are now available for eligible creators in Kenya.

    These features, In-Stream Ads on Facebook and Facebook Ads on Reels, will enable creators to earn money by crafting videos.

    Moon Baz, Global Partnerships Lead for Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey, emphasized the empowerment this initiative brings to Kenyan creators.

    “Every day, we’re inspired by the incredible African creators who use Facebook to tell their stories, connect with others, and bring people together,” he said.

    “This expansion will empower eligible creators in the vibrant creative industry in Kenya to earn money while setting the bar high for creativity across the world and making Meta’s family of apps the one-stop-shop for all creators.”

    This follows more than a year of efforts by the Kenyan government.

    Nick Clegg, Meta’s President of Global Affairs, hinted at the upcoming monetization during a meeting with President William Ruto at State House in March.

    Clegg noted that Kenyan content creators meeting the eligibility criteria would start earning from their Facebook and Instagram spaces by June 2024.

    “Kenyan content creators who meet the eligibility criteria will now earn from their Facebook and Instagram spaces as we start monetization by June this year,” Nick said.

    Ruto lauded the move as he welcomed plans to have monetization available on M-Pesa.

    “Now content creators can begin earning from their imagination and creativity. I have kept my word to negotiate and get them fresh opportunities,” he said.

     

     

