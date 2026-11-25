Kenyan brand strategist and Oaks Media founder Nelson Oyugi has been ranked fourth among the Top 50 Premier Global Entrepreneurs for 2026 by Premier Magazine Africa, a recognition that highlights his transformation from a teenage student event promoter into a digital out-of-home advertising and infrastructure executive.

Featured in the publication’s November 2026 edition under the cover theme “Building an Empire: From Culture to Capital,” the editorial – moderated and edited by Billclinton Aluoch – profiles Oyugi’s evolution across entertainment, brand management, and physical media assets.

The trailblazing entrepreneur has also been selected as part of the prestigious 2026 Global 100 – League of Distinguished Influential Leaders.

Recognized by the Pan-African Youth Leadership Foundation, the event is scheduled to take place in late November.

He features amongst renowned media personalities, tech gurus, high-flying business executives, CEOs and public sector titans.

Oyugi’s entrepreneurial career began at age 18 while studying in Toronto, Canada, where he organized events for fellow students before expanding into entertainment promotion, artist bookings, and brand management.

According to the profile, those early ventures laid the groundwork for his understanding of consumer behavior and audience engagement.

Upon returning to Kenya, Oyugi entered the local entertainment sector, focusing on artist management and corporate partnerships.

A defining phase of his career involved working closely with award-winning Kenyan musician Akothee.

In that role, he oversaw her commercial brand development, negotiated endorsement deals, and bridged her public influence with major corporate organizations.

“That experience taught me something invaluable: attention is powerful, but the ability to convert attention into lasting economic value is what builds an enterprise,” Oyugi told Premier Magazine Africa.

Driven by a desire to close the gap between traditional corporate advertising and the way Africa’s young, digitally connected population consumes culture, Oyugi founded Oaks Media.

The firm initially focused on culturally rooted marketing activations and community engagement.

Notable projects included developing marketing initiatives for betting firm 22Bet – such as the Nduthi Cup, a sporting tournament tailored for Kenya’s boda boda (motorcycle taxi) community – as well as grassroots initiatives supporting local Kenyan artists with music production and video development.

As Nairobi and other African urban centers expanded, Oyugi pivoted Oaks Media from service-led creative campaigns into capital-intensive outdoor advertising infrastructure.

Today, the company operates digital out-of-home (DOOH) media assets, anchored by a 24-hour, 12-square-meter (4.0m by 3.0m) high-resolution outdoor LED billboard positioned at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Ring Road in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa/Westlands corridor, delivering 43,200 plays per month to commuters, pedestrians, and corporate audiences.

“Our digital billboard along Riverside Drive represents more than an advertising platform,” Oyugi explained. “It represents our entry into an infrastructure-driven business model where technology, physical assets, and media converge.”

Transitioning from creative services into physical infrastructure introduced steeper operational hurdles, including heavy capital expenditure, regulatory compliance, and failed deals.

Oyugi credited his Christian faith, prayer, and biblical principles – specifically citing Matthew 17:20 on mustard-seed faith – for keeping him grounded through periods of uncertainty.

“Those experiences taught me that resilience is not simply about surviving difficult seasons. It is about having the courage to reinvent yourself without abandoning your vision,” he said.

Beyond commercial returns, Oyugi emphasized youth empowerment and shifting young African entrepreneurs away from survival-based businesses toward intellectual property, technology, and asset ownership.

Through Oaks Media, his long-term roadmap includes building a scalable, tech-enabled network of digital advertising assets across the continent alongside a diversified portfolio of African-owned enterprises.

Offering guidance to emerging founders, Oyugi urged patience and long-term thinking: “Start with what you have, but never allow your current circumstances to determine the size of your vision.”

Reflecting on his recognition among 2026’s top global entrepreneurs and the broader trajectory of African business, Oyugi noted that the continent’s economic future relies on deliberate institution-building.

“The future of Africa will not be determined solely by the opportunities we inherit, but by the institutions we have the courage to build,” he said. “And for me, the journey is only beginning.”