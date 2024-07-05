Kenyan Entrepreneurs To Benefit From Partnership With University Of Illinois

Kenyan entrepreneurs are set to gain access to a world-class entrepreneurial capacity-building ecosystem through a new strategic partnership with University of Illinois.

This collaboration involves the University of Illinois, Top Level Management, and the Pan-African Centre for Strategic Development.

The agreement was formalized in Nairobi and aims to provide Kenyan women and youth entrepreneurs with entrepreneurial training from the prestigious University of Illinois.

The University of Illinois has a proven track record of producing globally successful companies such as Tesla, YouTube, and PayPal.

Top Level Management’s Managing Director, Emily Karechio, announced that the partnership would offer custom programs from the university’s business school and Enterprise Works.

These programs will be available both in Kenya and the US, with hybrid options focusing on idea generation, access to finance, and market expansion.

“Kenyan women and youth entrepreneurs will now have access to world-class capacity-building programs that will help them grow and develop international markets,” said Matt Rosenstein, the University of Illinois Global Director for Global Education and Training, during the Africa Women Transformative Summit held in Nairobi.

The summit, hosted at the Hyatt Regency, brought together visionary women and youth entrepreneurs focused on globalizing markets and production.

Enterprise Works, a technology business incubator, will support entrepreneurs in their startup journeys, helping them build disruptive technologies in fields such as agtech, biotechnology, chemical sciences, software development, and materials sciences.

Hudson Aluvanze, CEO of the Pan-African Centre for Strategic Development, stated that the partnership solidifies Kenya’s role as a hub for knowledge and entrepreneurship.

The collaboration is expected to enhance the country’s capacity for innovation and economic growth.

The University of Illinois, consistently ranked among the top US public universities for fostering successful entrepreneurs, has incubated numerous startups that have become global players.

Notable alumni include Martin Eberhard, co-founder of Tesla; Jawed Karim and Steven Chen, co-founders of YouTube; and Max Levchin and Luke Nosek, co-founders of PayPal.

This partnership follows President William Ruto’s successful visit to the US and is anticipated to create significant opportunities for Kenyan companies in sectors such as technology, apparel, and agriculture.