Kenyan Firms Lead Nominees for 7th Pacesetters International Awards Set for August

Kenyan companies are set to dominate the 7th Pacesetters International Awards, an annual event recognizing industry leaders for their innovation, quality, and service excellence.

The awards, organized by the Pacesetters Awards Organizing Committee in collaboration with Jubilant Stewards of Africa (JSA) and the United SMEs Association of Kenya, will take place in August 2024 in Nairobi.

Leading Kenyan firms like Kevian Kenya Ltd, Ena Coach, Mwananchi Credit Limited, and Little Pesa have topped the list of nominees, reflecting their significant contributions to various sectors.

Other notable firms set to receive honors include Afia drink manufacturer, , micro-lender, City Walk Ltd, Seneka Security, SGA Security, Brighter Monday, Healing Tree Eye and Laser Hospital, Username Investments, Robisearch Limited, and Westlands Laser Eye Hospital.

The awards will also recognize companies from other countries, including Insight Security Tanzania, Presscane Limited from Malawi, Digit Vehicle Tracking Limited from Uganda, Amenfiman Rural Bank, and Admission World Consult Limited from Ghana.

The Pacesetters International Awards bring together top firms from various countries to honor excellence in innovation, product and service quality, job creation, leadership, economic growth, and societal transformation. Winners in different categories are selected through a competitive process that involves both public voting and evaluation by a panel of judges.

During a press briefing in Nairobi, Jared Oundo, Executive Director of Jubilant Stewards of Africa, emphasized the importance of recognizing industry leaders amid current economic challenges.

“In light of economic uncertainties and global disruptions, it’s crucial for governments to enact measures that promote stability, encourage entrepreneurship, and foster sustainable development. The Pacesetters Awards provide a platform to celebrate brilliance, innovation, and a commitment to serving humanity. These awards inspire others to exceed expectations and contribute positively to societal advancement,” Oundo said.

The Pacesetters International Awards have previously been held in various locations, including Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Weston Hotel in Nairobi, Serena Kampala in Uganda, and Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Partners in previous years included Safaricom Plc, Go Electric Limited, Robisearch Limited, United SMES Association of Kenya, Service Cops Ltd Uganda, and Nation Media Group.

Kevian Kenya Ltd’s Managing Director, Kimani Rugendo, expressed pride in being recognized among industry leaders. “This award underscores our dedication to quality and innovation. It has motivated our team to continue striving for excellence in every aspect of our business,” Rugendo said.

Similarly, Ena Coach CEO Richard Mogire highlighted the significance of their nomination. “Being nominated for the Pacesetters International Award is a milestone for Ena Coach. This recognition reflects our commitment to setting higher standards in the transport industry. We are proud of our team’s efforts and will continue to strive for excellence,” Mogire stated.

The 2024 nominees list includes new entrants such as Cooperative Bank, Equity Bank, Kingdom Bank, Watu Credit, Muthokinju Paints & Cement, East African Cables, Southfront Properties Limited, and Dama Mobile Spares.

Little Pesa Managing Director, Rakesh Kashyap, expressed excitement about the recognition. “This award underscores our mission to enhance financial inclusion and offer convenient solutions for everyday transactions. We remain committed to improving our platform to better serve our community and drive financial inclusion across the region,” Kashyap noted.

Pacesetters International Research and Consultancy Limited, during the press briefing, also called on governments to adopt robust fiscal and monetary policies to bolster business growth and stability in the region. The organization highlighted the need for a conducive environment for businesses to thrive amid current economic challenges.

The Pacesetters International Awards aim to inspire individuals and organizations to go beyond expectations, recognizing excellence and ethical practices in various industries.

The awards are based on the Organizational Performance Index (OPI), which measures systems and processes against internationally recognized standards. The event celebrates leaders who have consistently delivered exceptional results and made significant contributions to their industries’ growth and development.