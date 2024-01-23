Gov’t Relaxes Nicotine Pouch Warnings Under Pressure From British American Tobacco, Investigation Finds

An investigation has exposed how the Kenyan government weakened health warnings on nicotine pouches following pressure from British American Tobacco (BAT) The Gurdian reports.

Letters exchanged between BAT and the Ministry of Health reveal that the government yielded to BAT’s demands, allowing the sale of Velo, a top-selling nicotine pouch brand, with significantly smaller health warnings.

The reduced warnings exclude information about potentially cancer-causing toxicants present in the products.

Existing tobacco regulations in Kenya stipulate that warning labels must cover a third of the package and include information about the health hazards of the product. B

AT successfully lobbied to reduce the size of the warning to a small text stating: “This product contains nicotine and is addictive.”

BAT’s threat to pull investment from a new factory in Nairobi played a crucial role in influencing the government’s decision.

BAT, viewing Kenya as a key test market in low and middle-income countries, had pledged over $15 million to build a new factory for its nicotine pouches.

The investigative report, based on documents shared with The Guardian and Africa Uncensored, exposes the tobacco industry’s influence over policy in Kenya.

BAT’s efforts to shape health warnings align with an industry-wide initiative to sell more “smoke-free” nicotine products globally.

The global market for nicotine pouches reached $3 billion in 2021, with BAT positioning Kenya as its base of operations for a broader rollout across southern and eastern Africa.

While BAT contends that nicotine pouches are targeted only at adult smokers or nicotine users, evidence suggests their popularity among young Kenyans, including those in schools.

Concerns about a potential rise in nicotine addiction among the younger generation have led to calls for strict regulation or an outright ban on these products.

The long-term health effects of nicotine pouches remain uncertain, and independent research on the topic is limited. BAT’s influence on Kenya’s health warnings raises questions about the balance between public health and economic interests.

In response to the investigation, BAT emphasized the importance of safety information on product labeling and affirmed its commitment to contributing to public debates on tobacco harm reduction.

In a statement, a BAT spokesperson said the product’s labelling provides “important safety information” and that the language clearly states that all nicotine pouches are for adults only and should “never be used by those who are underage”.

“Like many other companies, we contribute to the public debate on issues that are important to our consumers, in particular tobacco harm reduction,” the spokesperson said.