Kenyan Student Drowns While Swimming In Australian Lake

A Kenyan student died after drowning while swimming in a lake in Stockton, Newcastle. According to police, Orville Kimutai Tures drowned in Stockton Lake in the western Australian town of Shotts on Saturday, September 9. The 23-year-old has been studying in Perth since March and went swimming at around 3:15 p.m. when the accident happened.

Police said Tures could not be assisted by members of the public who were in the lakeshore. “The male required assistance in the water and was unable to be helped by members of the public on shore. Police attended the scene and commenced a search,” read a report by the Western Australia Police Force. Police divers found the student’s body on Monday.

Tures’ family has since set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to repatriate his body back to their home in Kapteren, Keiyo North in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

“The family in Kenya is mourning their beloved son who is miles away. We would like to respectfully request your support and prayers during this difficult time. The late Orville’s body is still with Bunbury police,” the family says on the crowdfunding platform.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...