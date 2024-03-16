Kenyan TikToker Brian Chira is dead.

Chira died in a road accident in Karuri area, Kiambu County, police said.

His body was collected from a scene Saturday morning and taken to the City Mortuary. Police said he was hit by a speeding lorry. He had been to a local bar and took a motorcycle home before he tried to cross the road on foot.

Witnesses said he had been to Ciero resort in Gacharage and left home on a motorcycle after he caused commotion there and was thrown out.

Police are investigating the incident. The body of Chira was taken to the mortuary at about 3 am, attendants there said. The body was badly injured in the forehead.

The news of Chira’s death spread on social media with many mourning him. Others took it as a clout-chasing stunt. This is because of the actions he took in the past. Chira shocked many when he undressed on live camera.

He once landed in court after being arrested for defaming and sharing TikTok Azziad Nasenya’s private information to the public.

Many started to appeal to well-wishers to help Chira overcome his bad behaviour. Chira, who initially rose to fame on TikTok, at one stage took a moment to apologize to his followers and fellow content creators who helped him build his online presence despite his past abusive actions.

“I just want to make amends, I apologise deeply. I have accepted my mistakes, and I want to live well with my friends because I feel lonely all the time,” he declared.

He went on to share that he tends to snap and mentioned that some people have suggested he may be suffering from bipolar disorder, although he remains uncertain about this.

Chira’s apology followed his social media rant where he accused Germany-based content creator Nyako of taking credit for financial gains on a TikTok livestream session that was used to help him settle down.