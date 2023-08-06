Kenyan Troops in DRC Receive UN Medals for Good Job as They Exit MONUSCO

Kenyan troops serving in DRC Congo have been recognized for their good work.

This comes as they end their tour in the troubled country.

The troops have been operating under the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

The Force Commander Lt Gen Otávio Rodriguez De Miranda Filho presented UN service medals to the Kenya Quick Reaction Force 2 troops in Mavivi.

This was in honour of their fulfilment for the criteria of such awards towards their contribution to bringing peace in Eastern DRC.

Lt-Gen Rodriguez affirmed that medals awarded to UN troops are aimed at honoring peacekeepers after having served with dedication and professionalism in a bid to restore peace and protect civilian lives as per mission mandate.

The Force Commander also noted that he has been receiving excellent performance reports of the tasks undertaken by the Kenyan contingent since its deployment within MONUSCO’s Force Intervention Brigade.

“The United Nations recognises your tremendous efforts in ensuring that peace and stability is achieved in your area of operation within the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since your deployment,” said Lt. Gen Rodriguez.

The Force Commander also applauded the Kenya Defence Forces leadership for ensuring that the Kenyan soldiers are well trained, fully equipped, and always ready for deployment as a quick reaction force. This is a testament to Kenya’s commitment towards ensuring regional stability among her neighbours, including DRC.

The Kenyan Contingent Commander Lieutenant Colonel David Munoru thanked the Force Commander and FIB staff for their continued support to the contingent in all the operations it has undertaken since its deployment.

He further thanked the leadership of the Congolese National Army (FARDC), the Congolese National Police (PNC), and the local leadership for working hand in hand with the Kenyan contingent

The Force Commander General Rodrigues wished the troops well as they prepared to exit the mission area following their completion of their tour of duty in DRC.

Also accompanying the Force Commander was the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) Commander Brig Gen Enock Ntonya, Mayor of Beni Colonel Nyefondo Kauma Sebastian, FARDC leadership among other senior military officers from the Force Headquarters and the FIB.

The Kenyan Contingent troops have been undertaking various operations including area dominance patrols, long range surveillance, escorts, road clearance among others, in close collaboration with the National Congolese Army, National Police, local administration and other contingents from the Force Intervention Brigade.

