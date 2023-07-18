Kenyan Woman Arrested at Vietnam Airport for Trafficking Cocaine

Police in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam arrested a Kenyan woman after more than 2.3 kilograms of cocaine were found hidden in her luggage upon her arrival at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The narcotics were valued at about Sh27 million in the international market.

Vietnamese media said the Kenyan identified as M.M.N., was detained after the airport’s baggage scanning staff discovered two bags of cocaine concealed in her suitcase on July 14.

The bags, weighing 2.34 kilograms in total, were removed from the top and bottom parts of the suitcase, police officers said.

The woman departed from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and got through two more international airports, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and Doha in Qatar, before touching down at Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh City, investigators said.

Local police said they are cooperating with relevant agencies to expand their probe into the transnational drug trafficking case.

According to the Vietnamese Penal Code, the illegal transport of narcotics is punishable by prison terms from two to 20 years, a life sentence, or the death penalty, depending on the severity of each violation.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub around the Golden Triangle, an intersection of China, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar and the world’s second largest drug-producing region.

The country also has some of the world’s toughest drug laws, with those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or cocaine, or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, possibly facing the death penalty.

The country remains a convenient drug trafficking route for gangs due to its long border connection of 2,300 km with the neighbouring countries.

Ho Chi Minh City is a particularly attractive transit point for smugglers because of its proximity to neighbouring Cambodia.

This is the latest incident to happen affecting a Kenyan. Last month, a Kenyan woman was detained in India after her arrest for smuggling in 2.5 kilograms of cocaine that was concealed in whiskey bottles.

The woman was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, a customs official told local media reported.

The suspect was intercepted after her arrival from Kenya via Addis Ababa on, officials said.

Custom officials said the 2.5 kilograms cocaine was concealed in three whiskey bottles and were recovered from a bag, belonging to a duty-free shop, carried by her.

In February, a passenger was arrested in India for trying to smuggle heroin.

The female passenger was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said.

The passenger arrived in India from Harare via Nairobi on board a Kenya Airways flight, police were quoted by local media.

Kenyan officials are investigating the source of the narcotics.

