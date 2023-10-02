Kenyan Woman Arrested in Mumbai With Sh29 Million Gold Hidden in Her Innerwear

A 40-year-old woman from Kenya was arrested Sunday at Mumbai Airport, India after she was caught smuggling 3.4 kilos of gold worth Sh29 million.

According to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), the woman had hidden the gold in her innerwear and was heading out of the airport when she was intercepted.

According to Indian media, the Nairobi resident Sahra Mohamed, was apprehended by the Customs Department’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) near the exit gate of the Customs arrival baggage hall after crossing the green channel and heading towards the main exit.

“She was holding a passport issued by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland which was valid till 2032. She came from Nairobi to Mumbai on Kenya Airways flight number KQ202 on September 30,” a customs officer was quoted by the Hindustan times.

Customs officials discovered 17 pieces of 22-carat melted gold bars concealed in her innerwear, as well as various 21-carat jewelry concealed on her body, during an inspection of her luggage.

A kilo of gold can fetch up to Sh7 million depending on the country. According to Indian media, she will be held for 14 days as authorities probe the smuggling racket.

Officials said she had departed Nairobi on September 30, headed to Mumbai. She is believed to have been employed by a bigger gold smuggling syndicate located in Mumbai, a place officials termed the hub of gold smugglers.

In April this year, nine Kenyan were arrested arrested at the Mumbai Airport for attempting to smuggle Sh156.4 million worth of gold.

According to reports, at least 640 kilograms of gold worth Sh6 billion (Rs 360 crore) had been seized at the airport.

The syndicates are said to use foreign women to sneak gold into the country.

According to Indian law, it is a criminal offense to carry concealed gold.

The offenses and penal provisions state “that persons involved in smuggling and other modus operandi of imports and exports, in violation of prohibitions/ restrictions in vogue or with intent to evade duties or fraudulently claim export incentives are liable to serious penal action under the Customs Act.”

The offending goods can be confiscated and heavy fines and penalties imposed.

There are also provisions for arrests and prosecution to deter them from smuggling and commercial frauds, which seriously affect the economy and even society at large regarding sensitive goods like drugs, arms and ammunition.

This applies to the provisions in law for seizure, confiscation of goods, and imposition of penalties by adjudication.

