Kenyans Asked to Get Tree Seedlings At Chief’s Offices for Planting on Monday

The government has asked members of the public to visit their nearest Chief’s office to obtain tree seedlings for planting during the National Tree Growing Day on Monday.

In a statement issued on Friday, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo urged all Kenyans to participate in the exercise that President William Ruto will lead.

“Following the gazettement of the National Tree Growing Day set for the 13th of November 2023, we urge all Kenyans to participate in the exercise that H.E President William Ruto will lead,” said PS Omollo.

“Members of the public are advised to visit their nearest Chief’s office for tree seedlings and liaise with the area Assistant County Commissioner and Deputy County Commissioner in respective Counties.”

The tree-growing exercise will be presided over by Dr Ruto at Kiu Wetland in Makindu, Makueni County.

Cabinet Secretaries will lead the exercise at the County level with each championing tree growing in at least two counties.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya on Thursday said there are 150 million seedlings at Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) and Kenya Forest Services (KFS) nurseries, as well as nurseries of other Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

“Additionally, there are millions of seedlings in private nurseries, run by women and youth groups in Community Forest Associations and Community-Based Organizations across the country available at a fee,” said CS Tuya.

“I would like to urge fellow citizens, that in the true Kenyan spirit, let us buy a seedling or two from these community-run nurseries and plant in our shambas.”

The government is aiming to plant at least 100 million seedlings on Monday with the national target for the short rains season being 500 million seedlings.