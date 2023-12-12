Sakaja, Kipyegon Among Kenyans Honoured with Elder of Order of Golden Heart

President William Ruto has honoured several Kenyans in the awards of order, decorations and medals.

Those honoured with Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H.) include Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Parliament, Governors and Athletes.

“In recognition of distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities, I confer awards and honours to the following persons,” Ruto said in a Gazette notice.

The President said those honoured with the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya award had rendered outstanding or distinguished services to the nation.

Awards are issued by the president upon the advice of a National Honours and Awards Committee in the president’s office.

Here is the list:

Francis Ogolla Felix Koskei Wavinya Ndeti Jonathan Bii Abdi Hassan Susan Kihika Adan Mohamed Johnson Sakaja Gladys Wanga Kimani Wamatangi Cecily Mbarire Mithika Linturi Ali Mohamud Mohamed Kimani Ichung’wah Aaron Cheruiyot Opiyo Wandayi Stewart Madzayo Soipan Tuya Peninah Malonza Ezekiel Machogu Ahmed Abdullahi Eliud Owalo Zachariah Njeru Davis Chirchir Rebecca Miano Susan Nakhumicha Faith Kipyegon

Others honoured with the Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart are: