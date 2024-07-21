﻿Kenyans In USA Protest Outside IMF Offices Over ‘Economic Interference’

A section of Kenyans gathered and protested outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, D.C. to decry what they said was gross economic interference occasioned by the IMF-induced austerity measures in Kenya.

The protests took place on Saturday July 20.

Chanting anti-government protests the protestors drawn from Washington, Maryland and Virginia accused the IMF of turning a blind eye to the ripple effect of the loans, which they said have led to loss of life.

They displayed the names of those who died in the protests due to the alleged excessive use of force by the police, demanding that the IMF take full responsibility for the deaths and injuries by compensating the affected families.

The group accused IMF of being behind the chaos witnessed in the country.

The IMF on July 12 apologised to Kenyans adversely affected by the anti-government protests that saw the government drop the contentious Finance Bill 2024.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack expressed “deepest sympathy” to the youth who either lost their loved ones or incurred injuries during the protests.

She also defended the IMF’s position after facing backlash from Kenyans who accused the Fund of imposing tough conditions for Kenya to acquire funding.

Kozack said the IMF aims to help Kenya build sustainable growth, generate jobs for the young population and promote programs to assist the less fortunate.

Kenya has received Sh503 billion from the Fund to help it address economic issues.