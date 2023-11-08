Kenyans to Pay Sh2,000 for ID Replacement, Sh1,000 for First Time Applications

The government has increased replacement of identity cards fee from Sh100 to Sh2,000.

In a gazette notice issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, those applying for a national ID for the first time will part with Sh1000, a service that was previously free.

Further, birth certificates will henceforth go for Sh200 up from Sh50.

Those looking to make changes in their ID cards will pay Sh1,000 while those seeking identification reports will part with Sh1000 up from Sh300.

Civil servants’ cards will now go for Sh1,000 up from Sh100 while those in need of staff badges will have to pay Sh1,000 from Sh350.

Late birth certificate registration will now cost Sh150 while late registration of death certificate will cost Sh500 from Sh150.

Other revised charges include re-registration of birth certificate that will cost Kenyans Sh1,000 up from Sh90, while changes of both birth and death certificates will cost Sh1000 from Sh30.