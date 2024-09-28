Kenya’s DCI Ranked Top Investigative Agency In Africa

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in Kenya has been ranked as the top investigative agency in Africa following a survey conducted.

The DCI received this recognition following a survey conducted by Kenya Trak, a research and survey firm.

The survey evaluated various agencies based on their effectiveness in tackling significant criminal cases, their operational capabilities, and their adoption of innovative investigative methods.

Ghana’s Criminal Investigation Department and Uganda’s Criminal Investigation Department ranked second and third, respectively. They were followed by Ethiopia’s National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Morocco’s General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance (DGST), and Egypt’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took fourth, fifth, and sixth places.

Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services ranked seventh, followed by Zimbabwe’s CID, Botswana’s Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS), and South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

The report notes, “In 2024, Africa’s criminal investigative agencies are not just fighting crime—they’re adapting to new challenges.”

“From tackling cybercrime to neutralizing terrorist threats, these agencies have become increasingly sophisticated, utilizing technology and global partnerships to stay ahead. While each agency has its unique strengths, they all share a common mission: to protect their countries and ensure justice is served,” the report reads in part.

The survey aims to identify and analyze the leading criminal investigative agencies in Africa based on their effectiveness in combating crime and their overall impact on national and regional security.

“The DCI has been consistent in its pursuit of excellence in investigations through partnerships with other agencies, including INTERPOL, the FBI, the German Agency for International Cooperation, and the National Crime Agency, among others. These collaborations facilitate the sharing of expertise, training for investigators, and the adoption of technology to enhance their investigative capacity in areas such as cybercrime, forensic investigations, anti-terrorism, and anti-narcotics,” stated the National Police Service.

Director DCI Mohamed Amin was elated over the ranking.

“We promise to continue working for Kenyans and with the world to make life better,” he said.