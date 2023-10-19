Keri Hilson Hints At Long-Awaited New Music After Decade-Long Hiatus

Fans of Keri Hilson, who has been eagerly anticipating new music since her last album in 2010, may finally have something to look forward to.

The acclaimed singer recently shared her readiness to return to the music scene during an episode of Tank and J. Valentine’s R&B Money podcast, which was released on Saturday (October 14).

Hilson acknowledged the lengthy delay in her musical career since “No Boys Allowed,” which she released in 2010. She attributed the hiatus to several factors that created obstacles in her path, marking it as a period of struggle in her life.

“It took a second; a lot of things happened that prevented it,” Hilson explained. “I blame it on one thing, but really it was years of a struggle. I fought through that, but I’m free, and I’m ready.”

The multi-talented artist further revealed that she and her team are in the early stages of planning her music comeback, stating, “We’re starting to take meetings to figure out how we want to do this thing [and] where we want to do this thing.”

This announcement follows her previous declaration in February on the Behind the Mask podcast, hinting at a potential release of her highly anticipated third studio album in 2023.

Also Read: RnB Singer Keri Hilson Breaks Down During Presser (Photos)

She expressed her pride in the forthcoming album, claiming that it answers questions. Despite encountering a few false starts along the way, Hilson strongly believes that this year will mark the release of the project that fans have long been waiting for.

While specific details about the album’s release date remain undisclosed, Hilson’s recent revelations have left her fanbase excited and hopeful for new music from the acclaimed artist. Keri Hilson’s prior album, “No Boys Allowed,” featured notable collaborations with artists like Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Kanye West, J. Cole, Nelly, and Timbaland. It debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, selling 102,000 copies in its first week.

In the years since her last album, Hilson has ventured into the world of acting, appearing in various films, including the popular 2012 movie “Think Like a Man,” alongside Regina Hall, Kevin Hart, and Gabrielle Union.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...