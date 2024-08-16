Keri Hilson’s Net Worth

Keri Hilson, an American singer, songwriter, and actress, has accumulated a net worth of $5 million. Hilson made a name for herself in the music industry by writing hit songs for other artists before launching her successful solo career. Her debut album, “In a Perfect World…” released in 2009, went Gold and earned her two Grammy nominations. Hilson has also been a frequent collaborator with artists like Timbaland, Nas, and Sean Paul, further solidifying her reputation in the industry.

Keri Hilson Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth December 5, 1982 Place of Birth Decatur, Georgia Nationality American Profession Singer, Songwriter, and Actress

Early Life

Keri Lynn Hilson was born on December 5, 1982, in Decatur, Georgia. She was raised in a predominantly African-American neighborhood and attended a school far from her home to receive a better education, a decision made by her parents. Hilson discovered her passion for music at the age of 12, inspired by the TV show “Star Search.” Her mother enrolled her in piano lessons, but Hilson often used this time to practice her vocals. By age 14, she had already secured a record deal with the girl group D’Signe, although the group eventually disbanded.

As a teenager, Hilson worked as a background vocalist and songwriter, collaborating with artists like Usher, Ludacris, Kelly Rowland, and Ciara. She attended Tucker High School and later studied theater at Oxford College and Emory University in Atlanta.

Keri Hilson’s Rise in the Music Industry

Hilson’s first significant breakthrough came when she joined the songwriting and production team The Clutch in 2004. The group was responsible for major hits like Mary J. Blige’s “Take Me as I Am” and Britney Spears’ “Gimme More.” In 2006, Hilson caught the attention of renowned producer Timbaland, who signed her to his label, Mosley Music Group. This led to her being featured on tracks like “The Way I Are” and “Scream,” both of which were international hits.

Also Read: Julius Erving Net Worth: The Legacy Of “Dr. J”

In 2009, Hilson released her debut solo album, “In a Perfect World…,” which debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart and was eventually certified Gold. The album produced several hit singles, including “Energy,” “Turnin Me On,” and “Knock You Down,” the latter of which became an international success, reaching #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Hilson’s success with this album led to her joining Lil Wayne on his “I Am Music Tour” as a supporting act.

Her follow-up album, “No Boys Allowed,” was released in 2010 and debuted at #11 on the Billboard 200 chart. The single “Pretty Girl Rock” from this album became another hit, peaking at #24 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Keri Hilson Movies

In addition to her music career, Keri Hilson has ventured into acting, making her film debut in the 2012 romantic comedy “Think Like a Man.” She later appeared in films such as “Riddick” (2013) and “Almost Christmas” (2016), and she landed her first supporting role in the television movie “Love by the 10th Date” (2017).

Despite announcing her third studio album, “L.I.A.R. (Love Is a Religion),” the album has yet to be released. Nonetheless, Hilson’s influence in the music industry remains significant, both as a solo artist and as a collaborator.

Personal Life

Hilson is also known for her philanthropic efforts. In 2010, she collaborated with Akon on the single “Oh Africa,” with proceeds benefiting underprivileged African youth. She performed at a benefit concert for Haiti following the devastating earthquake and participated in the charity track “We Are the World 25 for Haiti.”

Throughout her career, Hilson has been an advocate for various causes, including increased access to education and raising awareness for HIV and AIDS.

Keri Hilson Net Worth

Keri Hilson net worth is $5 million.