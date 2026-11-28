Mary Kerry Kennedy was born on 8 September 1959 in Washington, D.C.

She is an American lawyer, author and human rights activist, best known as the long-serving president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (renamed the Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center).

She is the seventh of the eleven children of Robert F. Kennedy, former U.S. Attorney General and Senator, and Ethel Skakel Kennedy.

A niece of President John F. Kennedy and Senator Ted Kennedy, she was raised in the Kennedy family tradition of public service.

She graduated from Brown University with a bachelor’s degree and earned a Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School.

In 1990 she married Andrew Cuomo; the couple divorced in 2005 and have three daughters.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Kerry is one of eleven siblings.

Her older brothers and sisters are Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Joseph P. Kennedy II, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., David Anthony Kennedy (who died in 1984), Courtney Kennedy Hill and Michael LeMoyne Kennedy (who died in 1997).

Her younger siblings are Christopher George Kennedy, Matthew Maxwell Taylor Kennedy (known as Max), Douglas Harriman Kennedy and Rory Kennedy.

The large family grew up with a strong emphasis on public service, current events and social justice, values that shaped Kerry’s later career.

Career

Kennedy began her human rights work in 1981 as an intern with Amnesty International, investigating abuses against Salvadoran refugees by U.S. immigration officials.

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In the mid-1980s she helped establish the RFK Center Partners for Human Rights and later became president of what is now the Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center.

For more than four decades she has led hundreds of human rights delegations around the world, focusing on issues including women’s rights, child labour, forced disappearances, indigenous land rights, freedom of expression, ethnic violence, criminal justice reform, immigration and environmental justice.

She has served as chair of the Amnesty International USA Leadership Council and sits on boards and advisory bodies concerned with peace, indigenous affairs and victims of torture.

She is the author of several books, among them Speak Truth to Power, the New York Times bestseller Being Catholic Now, Robert F. Kennedy: Ripples of Hope, and a forthcoming biography of her mother.

Under her leadership the organisation has combined litigation, advocacy, education (notably the Speak Truth to Power curriculum) and engagement with business on human rights.

Accolades

Kennedy has received numerous honours for her human rights work.

These include the Eleanor Roosevelt Medal of Honor, the Thomas More Award from Boston College Law School, recognition as Woman of the Year by Save the Children in 2001, the Humanitarian of the Year Award from the South Asian Media Awards Foundation, high honours from Polish President Lech Wałęsa for support of the Solidarity movement, the Medal for Social Activism from the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, the 2023 Freedom Award from the National Civil Rights Museum, and the 2025 Oscar Romero Human Rights Award from the University of Dayton.

She holds honorary doctorates of law from Le Moyne College, the University of San Francisco School of Law and the University of New Caledonia, as well as honorary doctorates of humane letters from Bay Path University and the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.